PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Grant L. Hall, age 86, of Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Upstate University in Syracuse.
In keeping with Grant’s wishes, there will be a private graveside service in the Sanford Corners Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Grant was born on November 20, 1934, 1934 in Gouverneur. He was the son of the late Lee and Isabella (Whitford) Hall. He graduated from the Philadelphia High School in 1951 and earned his Associate degree.
Grant married Evelyn M. Barker on May 8, 1961, she passed away on August 9, 2012. He enjoyed woodworking and was past member and Chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department. He was also a part time employee of the NY Dept. of State, Office of Fire Prevention and Control for 22 years. Most importantly, he loved time spent with his beloved dogs.
Mr. Hall retired from Indian River Central School as a Maintenance man in 1999 after 20 years of service there.
His survivors include his step son Larry C. Barker of Cayce, S.C and his sister, Linda Hill of Philadelphia.
He is predeceased by his wife, Evelyn; a step daughter, Brenda L. Barker and a sister, Kay Greenwalt.
Memorial donations in memory of Grant may be made to the Jefferson County S.P.C.A., 25056 Water Street Ext., Watertown NY 13601.
