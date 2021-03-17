Group expands orthopedic care in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown orthopedic group has expanded to other areas of the north country.
North Country Orthopaedic Group will soon see patients in the Ogdensburg community and perform surgeries at both Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital.
The group will continue to do what it does at its Watertown center.
The goal is to increase orthopedic care.
“One of the things that can’t be overstated is there are now eight surgeons with probably close to 200 years of combined experience - highly specialized, board certified surgeons able to take care of patients,” said Richard Duvall, CEO, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital.
Physicians began scheduling office visits in Ogdensburg this week and hope to start surgeries at the hospitals before the end of this month.
