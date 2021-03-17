Hundreds of slots open in St. Lawrence County vaccine clinic

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in St. Lawrence County Friday.
The county is having a Moderna vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence University’s Leithead Fieldhouse.
Public Health director Dana McGuire says the county has about 700 slots left to fill.
Anyone who is eligible can sign up for an appointment. There’s now an expanded list of essential workers eligible, as well as people who are 60 and older and people with underlying health conditions.
“We are just seeing the numbers come down, so I think the more people we can get vaccinated, the more we can continue to see that trend,” McGuire said.
To sign up for an appointment, head to St. Lawrence county’s website.
The county’s Office for the Aging is helping people with limited or no computer access to make appointments over the phone.
