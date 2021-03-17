Irish flag raised in traditional Watertown ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - City officials and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians held the traditional Irish flag-raising ceremony in front of Watertown’s city hall in honor of St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday.
This year marks the 102nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Ireland and is the second year the celebration was impacted by COVID-19.
A small crowd gathered socially distant with masks.
The flags are flying at half-staff in honor of deceased Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.
