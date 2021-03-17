JCC serves up internet cooking classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Jefferson Community College’s kitchen, you will probably see culinary students chopping, whisking and sizzling up some classic cuisine.
But, on Wednesday, it wasn’t a traditional class
They were joined virtually by Chef Renato Cunha from a university in Portugal.
“And actually bring his students on board and have my students as well come in and work with a chef from overseas is a once and a lifetime opportunity,” said Christian Ives, adjunct professor of culinary arts.
The students were being taught how to make a traditional Portuguese meal that’s based around salt cod.
“Bachalhau a bras is a dish I normally do in class every year. It’s one of my favorite Portuguese dishes and probably the most traditional dish, but actually having a Portuguese chef to show my students this was wonderful to do so,” said Ives.
Ives says the culinary program at the university in Portugal is relatively new. Their university trying to foster relationships with the U.S.
He wants his students to realize the significance this relationship can bring.
“Just because we are a smaller school doesn’t mean we can’t do the things that larger schools are doing or more well known, recognized culinary schools are doing. As I said, we are really restructuring this program to try and build it back up again,” he said.
This won’t be the last time the two will be working together. Ives will be leading a class at the end of March to teach the group about American cuisine.
