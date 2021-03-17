Jefferson County: 41 percent of eligible residents have gotten COVID vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County officials say 41 percent of those eligible for COVID vaccinations had received them, as of the end of last week.
That’s about 24,000 people out of 58,000.
Just under 12,000 second doses have been administered so far. That’s about 20 percent.
Officials say these numbers do not include 53,000 people eligible to be vaccinated through Fort Drum.
As for vaccine supply, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says the county is on a two-week status quo.
He expects an uptick in supply in April as more Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives.
