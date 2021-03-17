LaFargeville school offers auditorium for people to watch Peyton Morse funeral

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Space is limited at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton, where Peyton Morse’s funeral will be held, so LaFargeville Central has opened up its auditorium as a place where people can watch the ceremony.
It’s being done in conjunction with the Watertown Fire Department, where Morse was a firefighter.
The school is closed for Friday’s funeral. Morse graduated from there in 2017.
Space will be limited. Masks must be worn and proper distancing maintained. The doors will open at 10 a.m. The funeral is set for 11 a.m.
The 21-year-old Morse died last Friday following a March 3 training incident in which he suffered a medical emergency during what’s called mask confidence training.
