Lesyk announces bid for St. Lawrence County Family Court judge

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s another hat in the ring for St. Lawrence County Family Court Judge.
Attorney Alexander Lesyk is running for the position on the Democratic line. Andrew Moses announced last month he is pursuing the Republican and Conservative party lines for the same post.
Lesyk is currently principal court attorney for Franklin County Family Court. Before that, he was an associate professor of legal studies and the business department chair at SUNY Canton.
He says he’s a longtime advocate for children and families.
