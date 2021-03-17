Lewis County receives biggest COVID vaccine shipment yet

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A week after pleading for more COVID-19 vaccine, Lewis County got its highest total number of doses this week.
Officials say the county received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine as well as 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
At a county meeting on Tuesday, Public Health Director Ashley Waite showed a map illustrating parts of the county that are lacking vaccine.
Waite says these additional doses are helping the county set up clinics in the areas that need to be reached.
“We can really start to do things how we wanted to do them from the beginning, which is, you know, go throughout the county to vaccinate our residents. We want to go to them,” she said.
Waite says those clinics are happening in Osceola, Turin and Croghan for those nearby residents on the county’s waiting list.
She says if you are eligible, add your name to the list to be notified when clinics may be coming to your area.
