Lindsey Gladding, 88, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lindsey Gladding, 88, of 96 Liberty Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home.
Lindsey was born on May 31, 1932 at the family home in Raymondville, son of the late Ephraim “Bucky” and Agnes (Bush) Gladding. He attended Norwood Norfolk Central School and on July 9, 1955 married June Mossow at the First United Methodist Church in Massena. June predeceased him on September 8, 2015.
He began working for the Village of Massena on June 14, 1956 and retired on January 14, 1988 as the Forman of the Water Department. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, and loved hunting and playing with his tractors. He enjoyed talking and visiting with friends, especially at the “the Coffee Shop.”
Lindsey is survived by his children, Susan (Mark) Murray, Benny (Penny) Gladding and Jack (Ruby Green) Gladding; seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Eric and Whitney Gladding; Derek, Adam and Beth Murray; and Blayne Monroe; and eight great grandchildren.
Besides his wife and parents, Lindsey was predeceased by a daughter Tina Monroe on August 1, 2011; four brothers Leo, Cecil, Elson and Ryland Gladding; and two sisters, Mary Gladding and Ethel Smith.
As per his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at the Winthrop Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.