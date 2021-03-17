Lori Ann Phillips, 44, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Lori Ann Phillips, 44, of 82 1st Street, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Lori was born on March 6, 1977 in Cornwall, Ontario, daughter of Florence (Thompson) Phillips and the late Leslie Phillips. She attended St. Regis Village Akwesasne Mohawk Schools and graduated from General Vanier and St. Lawrence College.
She worked at the Casino for 20 years as a Slot Attendant and also as a Gaming Inspector for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. She enjoyed playing in pool leagues, watching NASCAR, and rides on the pontoon boat and enjoying her days at her cottage on Pilon Island. Lori was a loving mother who treasured her time with family.
Lori is survived by her children, River, Meadow, Sky and Forest; her mother, Florence Phillips; her loving companion, Jake Arquette; her sister, Heather (Darcy Day) Phillips; and her brother, Thomas (April) Phillips; her nieces and nephews, Jordan, Taylor, Kaylynn, Andi, Coree, Keysta, Joey, Avy and Jeffery; her great nieces and nephews, Eli, Bryce, Grayson, Liv and Darcie; her godparents, Kenny and Mamie David; and her best friends, Cheavee, Tammy and Laura.
In addition to her father, Leslie; Lori was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Theresa Thompson, and her paternal grandparents, Abraham and Susan Phillips.
Friends may call Monday 2-5 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lori’s memory to the Andrew W. Cook Post #1479 American Legion Post.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
