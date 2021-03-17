Massive American flag honors fallen Watertown firefighter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A massive American flag caught our attention and likely yours if you drove on South Massey Street in Watertown on Wednesday.
The flag hangs in front of the fire station in honor of fallen city firefighter Peyton Morse.
On March 3, Morse suffered a medical emergency at the State Academy of Fire Science during mask confidence training, in which the trainee’s mask is obstructed with a cloth or wax paper to simulate a smoke filled room.
The recruit is then challenged by a series of obstacles.
It’s unclear exactly what went wrong during the exercise, but Morse became unresponsive. He died in a Pennsylvania hospital 9 days later.
Calling hours for Peyton Morse will be held Thursday, March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.
Morse’s funeral mass will be celebrated at the church Friday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.