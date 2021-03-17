Morning Checkup: chronic kidney disease

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chronic kidney disease is when your kidneys gradually and slowly lose their function.
Samaritan Medical Center nephrologist Dr. Khalid Sindhu talked about the importance of good kidney health during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment during 7 News This Morning.
Kidneys clean impurities from the blood and when they start to lose function, it can affect other parts of the body.
You can learn more at kidney.org and minuteforyourkidneys.org.
You can learn more about Samaritan at samaritanhealth.com.
