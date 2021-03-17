Partly sunny & warmer today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It should be a fairly nice St. Patrick’s Day.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
There’s a chance of a sprinkle or shower heading into evening, but most of the day should be dry.
It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the mid-30s.
There’s a 40 percent chance of mixed precipitation on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It cools off Friday. It will be sunny with highs in the low 30s.
Spring starts early Saturday morning. It will be a sunny day with highs around 40.
That sunshine stays with us for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be around 50 on Sunday and around 60 on Monday and Tuesday.
