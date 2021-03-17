Some Louisville taxpayers voice concerns over town’s newly acquired golf club

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Is it a double bogey or a hole in one? Probably neither. But taxpayers want to know the score when it comes to the town of Louisville’s newly acquired country club.
The skies are clearing over the former Massena Country Club. But some taxpayers say it’s not so clear how the town of Louisville came to own its assets.
“Let’s talk about this. How do the residents feel about this? Is it a good or bad thing? It just seems like there was not transparency,” said Wendy Chapman, town of Louisville resident.
And they wonder if the town will be on the hook if it runs in the red – or goes under.
“I had concerns as soon as I heard they wanted to take over the golf course. Who’s going to pay for it? Where’s the money coming from,” said Roy Beshaw, former town councilman.
In late February, Massena Country Club turned its assets over to the town. Town officials point out they passed this resolution to acquire the country club in August.
“I don’t understand how much more transparent we could have been, except for calling the 3,600 people that we represent and explaining it in detail,” said Larry Legault, town of Louisville supervisor.
Legault says the club must sustain itself from greens and other fees. The August resolution forbids using taxpayer funds on it. The club has a tax bill of more than $60,000 due the county and two bank loans.
“If you don’t have the money to pay it, we’re not generating the money through the golf course, then we’re out of business,” said Legault.
The land itself is owned by the New York Power Authority. It’s leased to the club. The power authority still must approve the deal. It said Wednesday it has received no documentation on it and could not comment.
The golf club is expected to be a topic of discussion at Wednesday’s town board meeting.
