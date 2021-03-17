Steven A. Anderson, 71, of Dekalb Junction

Steven A. Anderson was born on June 23, 1949 in the Bronx, New York City. He was the son of the late Ivan and Viola (MacIssac) Anderson. After graduating from high school Steven entered the United State Marine Corps serving from 1968-1971. On May 20, 1972 he married Anne Stopero at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paramus, NJ. He worked for many years as a Diesel Mechanic and Fleet Supervisor for the Bergen Record in Bergen County, New Jersey. Steven enjoyed tinkering, rebuilding tractors, engine repair and all kinds of Mechanic work.