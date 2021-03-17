Steven A. Anderson, 71, of Dekalb Junction

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Steven A. Anderson, 71, of Dekalb will be private. Mr. Anderson died Tuesday evening, March 16th, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Steven A. Anderson was born on June 23, 1949 in the Bronx, New York City. He was the son of the late Ivan and Viola (MacIssac) Anderson. After graduating from high school Steven entered the United State Marine Corps serving from 1968-1971. On May 20, 1972 he married Anne Stopero at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paramus, NJ. He worked for many years as a Diesel Mechanic and Fleet Supervisor for the Bergen Record in Bergen County, New Jersey. Steven enjoyed tinkering, rebuilding tractors, engine repair and all kinds of Mechanic work.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Anderson, his daughter Chiara Swallow and her husband Donald of Bushkill, PA, his grandchildren; Sabrina and Steven Manthe and Aiden Swallow. His brothers Gary and Glenn Anderson and his sister Joy Sabolevski also survive him along with three nieces and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations in Steven’s memory may be made to the Pike County Humane Society 189 Lee Road Shohola, PA 18458 or to Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center 1161 Cherry Drive Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
