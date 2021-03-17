Theresa village election results are in

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Theresa, the results are in for Tuesday’s election for mayor and three trustee seats.
Scott McConnell received 108 votes for mayor.
He ran unopposed, but Timothy Tanner received 48 write-in votes.
The two trustee seats will be filled by Jess McMahon, who got 98 votes, and Larry McCrum, who received 93 votes.
The third trustee seat went to McConnell thanks to 28 write-in votes.
Officials said McConnell will file an oath of office within 30 days for the position he accepts.
If he chooses to be mayor, he will be tasked with appointing someone to the trustee seat.
