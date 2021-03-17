Village elections: Copenhagen, Richville & Theresa

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Voting is complete for three village elections.
Of interest are a coalition of challengers in Copenhagen and vacant trustee seats that will likely be filled by write-in candidates in Richville and Theresa.
In Copenhagen’s mayoral race, the challenger, Mark Souva defeated incumbent Kenneth Clarke 128 to 87.
For the two open trustee seats, Shareef Stokley received the most votes with 116. Incumbent Gerald Snyder fills the other open seat, receiving 107 votes.
Ronald Vogt received 101 and incumbent Gary Parker received 94.
An impassioned campaign drove what is likely record turnout in a Copenhagen election.
The village clerk says 191 people voted in person and 25 absentee votes were counted.
In Richville, long-time mayor Ella Mae Fenlong was running unopposed. She won reelection with 16 votes.
Incumbent trustee Eugene Prashaw -- also running unopposed --received 17 votes.
And for a second trustee seat, no name was on the ballot. Write-ins decide that seat. David Hartle received 15 write-in votes while Tammy Jenkins received 1.
Hartle wins that seat unless he turns it down.
In Theresa, the races are for mayor and three trustee seats.
Only two people were on the ballot, however, so like Richville, a write-in candidate will likely take that third seat.
We expect Theresa’s results later today (Wednesday).
