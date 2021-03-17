Year after Jefferson County reported its first COVID case, region sees 30 new cases, no new deaths

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday marked the anniversary of Jefferson County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. A year later, the tri-county region reported 30 new cases and no new deaths.
Jefferson County
There were 10 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,808 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Four people are hospitalized; 136 people are in mandatory isolation and 266 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,586 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Since the pandemic began, 29 people in Lewis County have died from the coronavirus.
Another 12 new cases were reported Wednesday. The county has had a total of 1,878 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 3 people are hospitalized and 63 are in isolation.
Another 190 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,786 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
No new deaths were reported Wednesday in the county. The death toll remains at 92.
Officials also reported 8 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,496 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 117 cases are active and 6 people are hospitalized.
To date, 6,287 cases have been released from isolation.
