Anna M. Gordon, 101, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna M. Gordon, 101, of 5701 Brookside Circle, formerly of Hillside Drive, Lowville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, after a brief illness.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be in the spring in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or to the West Lowville Rural Cemetery Association, 7546 State Route 12, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Anna is survived by her three sons, Dr. Lawrence Gordon and his wife, Dorothy of Manlius, Ralph Gordon and Pam Devendorf of East Syracuse, David Gordon and his wife, Dr. Barbara Gordon of Heath, MA; seven grandchildren, Dr. Susan Gordon, Joel Gordon (Lauren), Daniel Gordon (Jill Quint), Denise Karchmer, Laura Buckley (Sean), Solon Gordon (Jenn Chang) and Tristan Gordon (Dr. Stina Soderling); five great granddaughters, Claire and Brooke Karchmer, Natalie Gordon, Louise Gordon. and Annalise Chang-Gordon; and three great grandsons, Michael Buckley, George Gordon, and Casey Chang-Gordon; her brother and his wife Paul and Pauline McCue of Graham, NC and a sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dot” McCue of Fishersville, VA; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gordon was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond E. Gordon; four sisters, Mary
Kelly, Doris Stanton, Sarah Tiffany and Shirley Adydan; two brothers, Robert McCue and John McCue.
Anna was born on September 14, 1919 in Martinsburg, NY, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ella Meyer McCue. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1937 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Raymond and Anna were united in marriage on October 1, 1941, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Walter Bennett officiating. Anna and Ray lived in West Lowville on the Gordon family farm, which they owned with his brother Charles. In 1980, they moved to Hillside Drive in Lowville. Anna was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church and its Women’s Association She and Raymond were members of the former Lowville Grange, now the Beaver Falls Grange, as well as County, State, and National Granges.They held many Grange offices, including State Grange Deputies from 1960-1964. Ray and Anna were charter members of the North Country Swingers square dance club and taught cued round dance in Lowville and Adams from 1970-2000. Raymond passed away on August 22, 2013.
Anna enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and dancing. She was equally proud of learning how to use a computer to create and update the McCue and Gordon genealogies over the years. She deeply appreciated the friendships that she had with other residents and the staff at the Brookside Senior Living Community in Lowville.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.