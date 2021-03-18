Anna M. Gordon, 101, of Lowville

Anna was born on September 14, 1919 in Martinsburg, NY, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ella Meyer McCue. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1937 and was a member of the National Honor Society. Raymond and Anna were united in marriage on October 1, 1941, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Walter Bennett officiating. Anna and Ray lived in West Lowville on the Gordon family farm, which they owned with his brother Charles. In 1980, they moved to Hillside Drive in Lowville. Anna was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church and its Women’s Association She and Raymond were members of the former Lowville Grange, now the Beaver Falls Grange, as well as County, State, and National Granges.They held many Grange offices, including State Grange Deputies from 1960-1964. Ray and Anna were charter members of the North Country Swingers square dance club and taught cued round dance in Lowville and Adams from 1970-2000. Raymond passed away on August 22, 2013.