Arson suspected after fire at Gouverneur Boxing Club, owner vows to reopen

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur Boxing Club members have fought all over the nation. But right now, they’re without a home.
A Thursday morning fire devastated their home turf in Balmat.
“Everybody’s pretty shook up. We’re a pretty tight-knit family down there,” said owner, Gordy Griffith.
State Police are investigated, but they suspect arson. That makes the blow even crueler.
“It’s just real shocking. Especially to know that someone’s done this on purpose,” Griffith said.
Boxers from the club have punched their way to all kinds of championships. That includes Griffith’s daughters.
The club is in tiny Balmat, but it draws fitness buffs from all over.
Griffith says this is all sending shock waves throughout the community. High school wrestlers, boxers, law enforcement officers, people looking to keep fit – all came here to train.
Flames were leaping out the second floor window when Gouverneur firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly put out but there was heavy smoke damage.
Griffith is vowing to reopen.
“That’s what fighters do. You fight through it and you figure it out. We’ll get back up and running,” he said.
People have been punching, wrestling and working their way to fitness here since the gym opened in 2013. Griffith said he’ll keep members informed of what’s next.
