Calling hours held for fallen Watertown firefighter

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling hours were held Thursday for fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse.
Watertown City firefighters walked beside Engine 3 this morning to escort firefighter Morse from the funeral home to St. Mary’s Church in Clayton.
The casket was blanketed with the American flag.
Firefighters also brought along Morse’s helmets from Watertown, LaFargeville, and Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Departments, all placed firefighter Morse served.
Calling hours were held Thursday at St. Mary’s Church until 6 p.m.
