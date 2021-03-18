Candy Kay Jantzi, 58, of Lowville

Candy was born on February 23, 1963 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, a daughter of Murray J. and Linda Davoy Jantzi. She graduated from Lowville Academy in the Class of 1982 and then worked at Ames in Lowville for several years. Candy later attended Glenfield BOCES for nursing. She worked at JRC, Watertown as an LPN for 10 years and also worked for US Care in Lowville for several years and did homecare for the elderly. Candy currently worked as a cashier for TOPS in Lowville. Candy was a big fan of Billy Ray Cyrus and loved her dog, Miss Precious and they could be seen every year at the “Mutt Strut”. Candy lived with and cared for her maternal grandmother, Clara Davoy, for many, many years and was frequently seen with her in her little pink Spark. They dined together at “Lloyds of Lowville” every Friday.