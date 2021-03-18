Candy Kay Jantzi, 58, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Candy Kay Jantzi, 58, of the Number Four Road, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at University Hospital, Syracuse.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Reverend Scott A. Belina, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in the Beaches Bridge Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Please follow current COVID guidelines and wear a mask. Contributions in her memory may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367
Candy was born on February 23, 1963 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, a daughter of Murray J. and Linda Davoy Jantzi. She graduated from Lowville Academy in the Class of 1982 and then worked at Ames in Lowville for several years. Candy later attended Glenfield BOCES for nursing. She worked at JRC, Watertown as an LPN for 10 years and also worked for US Care in Lowville for several years and did homecare for the elderly. Candy currently worked as a cashier for TOPS in Lowville. Candy was a big fan of Billy Ray Cyrus and loved her dog, Miss Precious and they could be seen every year at the “Mutt Strut”. Candy lived with and cared for her maternal grandmother, Clara Davoy, for many, many years and was frequently seen with her in her little pink Spark. They dined together at “Lloyds of Lowville” every Friday.
Candy is survived by her parents Murray and Linda Jantzi; a brother and his wife, Wayne and Robin Jantzi of Lowville; her grandmother, Clara Davoy; two nephews Wayne Jantzi II and Kailey of Lowville and their children, Ryder, Miriana, and Adalin; James Jantzi and Elizabeth of Constableville and their children, Jase and Sophia; aunts, uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by a sister, Clarinda Chambers; her maternal grandfather, James Davoy Sr.; and her paternal grandparents, Vernon and Grace Jantzi.
