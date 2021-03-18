Clayton prepares for influx in traffic ahead of funeral service for firefighter Morse

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday’s funeral for Peyton Morse at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton is expected to draw hundreds, if not more than a thousand firefighters.
The village will make changes to help with the services.
Terry Jones is the Department of Public Works Superintendent. He’s been working with the village’s fire chief to handle the influx of traffic.
“We’ve got several streets that we have set barricades up to block off traffic as the funeral is taking place,” Jones said.
James Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between Union and Jane streets, along with a portion of nearby Mary Street.
A few blocks away, Graves Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., where the Clayton Fire Department is located.
A march will start at Cerow Recreation Park before the funeral.
“I do know from what the chief has told me, they are marching from the Recreation Park, which is across the street from the church. He did say in the number of 400 to 500 firemen. That’s before the funeral,” Jones said.
Jones said it is almost impossible to say how many extra people will be in the village Friday. He does believe they’ll be able to handle it, because the village gets large crowds every year.
“Maybe once a year for the Christmas parade, and the Pumpkin Chunkin.’ Twice a year, we get those influxes of traffic. Hopefully we can make this go off without a hitch,” Jones said.
The funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Found out how you can watch, here.
