Clifton K. “Skip” Couse, 91, Brownville

Skip was born in Syracuse, December 6, 1929, a son to Floyd and Sarah Fosbrook Couse. He graduated from the Blodgett Vocational High School, Syracuse in 1948. Skip enlisted in the US Army in 1951. He was assigned to the 43rd Division, 143rd Tank Battalion, serving a tour of duty in Germany. Following his honorable discharge from the military in 1953, Skip furthered his education, graduating from SUNY Oswego in 1967, earned a vocational certification in welding from Hobart School of Welding in 1971 and 1978, and state education certification from SUNY Oswego in 1973.