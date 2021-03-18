Cloudy with mixed precipitation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine – just not today.
It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a mix of rain and snow on and off. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Skies clear overnight. Lows will be in the teens.
Friday will be a chilly one, but this is where the sunny weather starts. Highs will be in the low 30s.
Spring comes in early Saturday and it will be in the teens to start. It will warm up into the mid-40s under sunny skies.
It’s sunny again on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be in the upper 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with at least some sunshine all three days.
