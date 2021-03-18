Cuomo ends briefing without taking questions

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Contrary to his roughly year-long practice of responding to reporters’ questions following a COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly ended a Zoom session Thursday without taking questions.
That’s after Cuomo deflected a series of questions from reporters on Wednesday about specific allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.
Each time, Cuomo said he would wait until the state Assembly ends its investigation before addressing the allegations.
Flanked by members of the New York Mets and Yankees organizations, the governor announced Thursday that large outdoor sports venues can, as of April 1, open their gates to crowds of 20 percent of capacity.
The governor said that means the Mets’ CitiField can host more than 8,000 fans and Yankee Stadium nearly 11,000.
Arenas had been limited to 10 percent outdoors. There’s still a 10 percent capacity limit on indoor events.
The governor also announced that, also as of April 1, large outdoor performing arts venues of 2,500 capacity or more can hold concerts at 20 percent capacity.
Cuomo said the capacity limits will loosen as COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.
The governor has been under pressure to resign since seven women have accused him of sexual harassment or misconduct.
The Assembly has hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.
The governor has also been under fire for allegedly undercounting the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths and covering up the actual tally.
