One person dead after four-wheeler breaks through ice in town of Hammond

TOWN OF HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person is dead, while another survived after a four-wheeler broke through the ice of Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond Thursday afternoon.
Officials say Randy L. Robinson, and Roland K. Bouchard, 57-years-old from Brier Hill, were traveling on a 1991 Yamaha four-wheeler when they broke through the ice.
Bouchard was able to get safely back to shore, but Robinson was unable to exit the water. His body was later recovered underwater.
“We cannot stress enough that the ice conditions at this time are extremely unsafe. The rapidly deteriorating ice conditions can change in a matter of hours. We ask that no one be on the ice at this time due to the poor and changing conditions,” the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Deputies were assisted on scene by New York State Police, the New York State DEC, Hammond, Morristown, Brier Hill, Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Parishville, Massena, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.