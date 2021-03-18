GOP leader says Assembly Dems covering for Cuomo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The chairman of New York’s Republican Party says a state Assembly investigation into Governor Cuomo is a sham.
Nick Langworthy, during a stopover in Watertown Thursday morning, said the Democrat who leads the Assembly is covering for Cuomo.
“Assembly speaker Carl Heastie is actively working to protect Andrew Cuomo - and he’s either doing it to protect his tax and spend wish list in this year’s state budget, or he’s simply doing this to protect Andrew Cuomo and hoping that Cuomo gets away with these things,” Langworthy said.
The Assembly launched an investigation into Cuomo after dozens of Democrats in the Assembly called for Cuomo to resign. The investigation is controversial; some Democrats in the legislature have voiced concern that it is being done to buy time for Cuomo, who is under increasing pressure both because of his handling of COVID in New York’s nursing homes, and because seven women have come forward to accuse him of either sexual harassment, or unwanted sexual attention.
Thursday, Langworthy said Cuomo’s handling of COVID in the state’s nursing homes is enough by itself to warrant impeachment.
“His horrific March 25th executive order sentenced thousands of New York seniors to their final death. Thousands of families never got a chance to say good-bye and their lives were changed forever. And instead of showing remorse, Andrew Cuomo acted like a callous narcissist who is incapable of empathy,” he said.
The Cuomo administration issued a directive in March 2020 which resulted in nursing homes taking COVID positive patients - critics charge that action caused COVID to spread, killing thousands of seniors who otherwise would not have died.
Compounding that, Cuomo is accused of under-counting the number of nursing home deaths to conceal the effects of the policy, and the Cuomo administration has adjusted the number of nursing home COVID deaths from fewer than 9,000 to more than 13,000.
Cuomo and his top aides insist the March 2020 policy was simply following federal guidelines, and did not cause additional COVID deaths. They say COVID was spread in New York’s nursing homes by nursing home employees who did not know they were sick.
In response to the sexual harassment claims, Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching anyone, but has apologized for words and actions which made women feel uncomfortable.
