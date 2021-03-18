Highlights & scores: high school hoops & hockey

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school basketball, boys’ high school hockey and men’s college hockey were all on the local sports menu Wednesday.
In girls’ high school basketball from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Carthage
- First quarter: Khianna Ward goes strong to the hoop, putting Carthage on top 2.
- Watertown answers: Kimmy DiLeonardo spots up and hits the 3. Watertown up 2.
- Back the other way, Brooklyn Perrigo nails the trifecta from the top of the arc. Carthage on top 1.
- Then its Gracie Highers with the 3 ball. Carthage up 4.
- Alynah Bowman hits the jumper.
Watertown beats Carthage 42-36.
In girls’ NAC basketball, Parishville-Hopkinton hosted St. Lawrence Central in their refurbished gym.
- Kelly Bloom lays in 2, tying the game.
- Hannah Agens answers at the other end with the long 2.
- It’s Emma Bloom for the bucket, tying the gamer.
- Ylee Daoust connects from downtown for the 3-pointer.
- Megan McWilliams curls to the hoop for the lefty lay-in.
- Kennedy Love hits as the Larries beat Parishville Hopkinton 39-17
On the rocks, it was Potsdam hosting OFA in boys’ NAC hockey.
- Nate Woods takes the feed in front and dents the back of the net, 1-0 OFA.
- Landin McDonald scores on the second chance, upping the Blue Devils’ lead to 2-0.
- Karson Larose scores one of his 2 goals on the day as OFA goes on to beat Potsdam 11-3
The ECAC men’s hockey semifinals are set for Thursday afternoon, with the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence hosting Colgate at Appleton Arena.
The puck is set to drop at 5 p.m.
The winner will advance to meet top-seed Quinnipiac in the championship game on Saturday.
In their six meetings this season, the Saints went 2-3-1 against the Red Raiders, with two of those losses by one goal.
Saints coach Brent Brekke expects another close contest Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve got to find a way to get to their goaltender,” he said. “Gylander has had a good year and we’ve got to make it a hard night, get some traffic and create some opportunities on that second and third chance. He’ll make the initial save and if we can do a good job getting him uncomfortable where he’s not handling that first shot and creating a lull for some of those rebounds to happen, I think that’s going to be a huge element.”
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Watertown 42, Carthage 36
St. Lawrence Central 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 17
Boys’ high school basketball
Canton 73, Potsdam 24
Gouverneur 66, Morristown 52
St. Lawrence Central 64, Parishville-Hopkinton 35
Boys’ high school hockey
Salmon River 3, Massena 2
OFA 11, Potsdam 3
Malone 6, Tupper Lake 3
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Morrisville 11, SUNY Potsdam 10
