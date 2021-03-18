Lewis County Health System doctor sheds light on dangers of colon cancer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, which according to the Center for Disease Control, is the second cause of cancer-related deaths.
Professionals at Lewis County Health System said getting screened for colon cancer can help diagnose signs of cancerous cells, and remove them before it gets worse.
“People should understand that colon cancer is a disease that can happen to anybody, and that it should not be ignored. If you have symptoms, you shouldn’t ignore them,” said Lewis County Health System staff surgeon, Dr. David Vivas.
Dr. Vivas says the recommended age for a colonoscopy is 45, but he says if you are experiencing symptoms like bleeding or abdominal pain, you should get checked out.
