7 News to broadcast funeral service for fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for fallen Watertown firefighter, Peyton Morse, will be held Friday at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton.
7 News will be covering the funeral, beginning at 10:45 a.m. The service is scheduled to begin at 11.
You can tune in to our live coverage on WNYF Fox 28, here on our website, or on the 7 News Facebook page.
There will be a procession of firefighters marching from Cerow Recreation Park to St. Mary’s Church prior to the service, causing a number of road closures.
Graves Street will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- James Street from Union to Jane Street
- Mary Street from Riverside Drive to Park Circle
The Rotary Park bathrooms on Riverside Drive will be open to the public.
The parking lot behind Watertown Savings Bank will be closed to the public, and open for business employees only.
