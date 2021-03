MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rosemarie Sucese 84 of Claremont Ave. Massena N.Y., Passed away Wednesday March 17, 2021 at her home under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Funeral services for Rosemarie will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Phillips Memorial Home in Massena NY has been entrusted with her funeral arrangements Friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Rosemarie at www.PhillipsMemorial.com