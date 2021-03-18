Tri-county region reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations stay at 13

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Smaller COVID-19 numbers are continuing in the north country.
The tri-county region reported a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations remain at 13.
Jefferson County
There were 16 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,824 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Four people are hospitalized; 111 people are in mandatory isolation and 253 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,627 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Since the pandemic began, 29 people in Lewis County have died from the coronavirus.
Another 7 new cases were reported Thursday. The county has had a total of 1,885 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 3 people are hospitalized and 66 are in isolation.
Another 199 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,790 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
No new deaths were reported Thursday in the county. The death toll remains at 92.
Officials also reported 16 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,507 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 116 cases are active and 6 people are hospitalized.
To date, 6,299 cases have been released from isolation.
