Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust schedules events

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust has a couple of events coming up.
The land trust’s Emily Males and Lin Gibbs talked about them on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.
They’re holding a calendar photo contest. It’s open to all photographers who like to capture the beauty and uniqueness of the Tug Hill region.
Photographers can submit up to 10 photos. The deadline is Monday, May 10. The winning photos will be printed in the land trust’s annual calendar, so they need to be high resolution.
The Tug Hill Bird Quest is geared to student in kindergarten through the eighth grade. Participants will be given bird feeders and seed.
They need to watch the birds at those feeders from May 17-21. You need to sign up by Friday, April 16.
You can learn more and sign up for both events at tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.
