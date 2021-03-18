U.S. - Canadian border restrictions extended for at least another month

By 7 News Staff | March 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 12:55 PM

COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. (WWNY) - The non-essential travel restrictions along the U.S. – Canada border have been extended through April 21.

The Department of Homeland Security wrote in a tweet, “To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel.”

The border has been closed to non-essential travel for almost one year, since March 2020.

Over the months, the travel restrictions have been extended several times due to concerns about COVID-19.

The latest extension was set to expire on March 21.

