Virtual play reading benefits Little Theatre

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s an upcoming virtual play reading that benefits Little Theatre of Watertown.
7 News arts and entertainment editor Craig Thornton talked about the reading of his play “The Sweet Life.” He says Little Theatre needs the donations because it hasn’t been able to stage a production for over a year.
It’s a recorded online reading of the play, which is about chocolate and families.
Tickets are $5 and you have a two-week window to watch the play.
It premieres at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
You can buy tickets and find out more at littletheatreofwatertown.com.
