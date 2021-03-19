Athlete of the Week: Nolan Baker

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year we are honoring senior student athletes who have contributed to their respective sports programs.
This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who’s been a 4 year varsity performer. His skills on the court earning him this week’s title.
Nolan Baker has come into his own, averaging 15 points per game this season. He is over 600 points for his career, he was a Frontier League honorable mention All-Star last year, and would have been an All-Star this season.
Nolan’s leadership skills on the team were a valuable part of Sackets Harbor’s success.
Nolan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 19, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.