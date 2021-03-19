Book Grab Bag Sale - Virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Friends of the Ogdensburg Library Spring Virtual Book Sale
The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library invite the public to participate in its Spring Virtual Book Sale at the Ogdensburg Public Library in celebration of “National Library Week” – April 4th through April 10th.
Due to COVID-19 we are offering a Spring Virtual Book Sale – deadline for orders is Monday, April 5th at 5 pm. Ordering is easy! Just complete the Spring Virtual Book Sale order form (on our Facebook page) and pay $5 per bag –each bag will hold 5-6 books per bag. All we need to know is the type of books you want per bag: mysteries/thrillers; romance; children (fiction/nonfiction); young adults (fiction/nonfiction); history; biography; cookbooks; poetry; gardening/crafts; sci-fi/fantasy; paperbacks (fiction); westerns; religion; other/nonfiction and jigsaw puzzles.
Curbside Pick Up will be on Friday, April 9th between 9:30 am to 12:30 am or by appointment –call 315-393-3503. You can pre-pay or have exact change at pick up. Please make checks payable to: Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library. You can email the book sale form to: gs_kate@yahoo.com or drop it off at the Ogdensburg Public Library in an envelope addressed to “Friends”.
Please join us for the Friends of the Library Spring Virtual Book Sale! All proceeds from the sale help to support the Ogdensburg Public Library
