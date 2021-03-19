Gillibrand, in Morristown, pushes for school money

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, talking with students in Morristown Friday, March 19, 2021. (Source: WWNY)
By Keith Benman | March 19, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated March 19 at 3:18 PM

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Morristown Friday to tout a bill to help small schools.

The Full-Service Community School Empowerment Act would make $3.6 billion available to schools nationwide, including schools in the north country.

The money could be used to help high-risk and other children at high-poverty schools. Currently the program gets just $30 million in funds.

Gillibrand said the money is essential for small, rural schools like Morristown.

“If a student is hungry or dealing with challenges at home it’s harder for them to focus, it’s harder to learn, it’s harder to succeed,” she said.

A Morristown student, Jack Evans, agreed.

“I know there’s a lot of kids that struggle with mental health, Internet too. So I just think it would do wonders for us really.”

Morristown, Hammond and Clifton-Fine schools are applying for a $2.2 million community school grant. The increased funding in Gillibrand’s bill would improve their chances of landing the grant.

