Gillibrand, in Morristown, pushes for school money

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Morristown Friday to tout a bill to help small schools.
The Full-Service Community School Empowerment Act would make $3.6 billion available to schools nationwide, including schools in the north country.
The money could be used to help high-risk and other children at high-poverty schools. Currently the program gets just $30 million in funds.
Gillibrand said the money is essential for small, rural schools like Morristown.
“If a student is hungry or dealing with challenges at home it’s harder for them to focus, it’s harder to learn, it’s harder to succeed,” she said.
A Morristown student, Jack Evans, agreed.
“I know there’s a lot of kids that struggle with mental health, Internet too. So I just think it would do wonders for us really.”
Morristown, Hammond and Clifton-Fine schools are applying for a $2.2 million community school grant. The increased funding in Gillibrand’s bill would improve their chances of landing the grant.
