Highlights & scores: hardwood & hockey action
By Rob Krone | March 19, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 6:44 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trip to the men’s ECAC championship game was on the line for the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence Thursday.

St. Lawrence hosted Colgate at Appleton Arena for the semifinal matchup.

First period: St. Lawrence strikes when Tucker McIntosh takes the feed and scores. Saints on top 1-0.

Second period: Saints down 2-1 when Cameron Buhl scores on the power play, tying the game at 2.

Third period: Saints down 3-2 when Dylan Woolf scores off the faceoff, tying the game at 3.

A little over a minute later, the Saints take the lead when McIntosh scores his second goal of the game. Saints on top 4-3.

This game goes to overtime tied at 4, where Buhl scores his second goal of the game to give St. Lawrence a 5-4 win and a trip to the ECAC title game on Saturday against Quinnipiac.

“When you’re going into overtime it’s go until you win,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “You don’t know how long it’s going to go so that was the one thing we had in the back of our mind that, you know, you don’t want to get too extended and hopefully you get one early. Obviously, Cam Buhl makes a real skilled play and poised play to hold on to it and then jam it.”

Girls’ hoops: South Jeff vs. Copenhagen

South Jefferson hosted Copenhagen in girls’ high school basketball.

Second quarter: Emma Schafer hits down low. Copenhagen up 30-17.

Allison best hits the floater in the lane. Lady Golden Knights on top by 15.

Third quarter: it’s Best going strong to the tin for the kiss off glass. It’s now 34-21 Copenhagen.

Jackie Piddock knifes her way through the defense for the hoop as South Jeff beats Copenhagen 63-60.

Patriots vs. Spartans in boys’ hoops

The Sackets Harbor Patriots hosted South Jeff in boys’ high school hoops

Off the opening tip, Nolan Baker hits the lay-in. Patriots on top 2.

Back the other way, Curtis Staie spots up and hits the trifecta, tying the game.

Baker answers at the other end with the mid-range jumper. Patriots up 2.

Evan Widrick nails the 3 ball, putting the Spartans up 3.

Baker goes up strong inside as the Patriots beat the Spartans 47-45.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 63, Copenhagen 60

Thousand Islands 56, Sackets Harbor 20

Indian River 60, Carthage 23

St. Regis Falls 62, Salmon River 33

LaFargeville 58, Harrisville 19

Saranac Lake 44, Brushton-Moira 43

Malone 56, Massena 41

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 47, South Jefferson 45

Thousand Islands 66, Carthage 57

Copenhagen 77, Immaculate Heart 40

Harrisville 63, LaFargeville 23

Hermon-DeKalb 85, Hammond 32

Edwards-Knox 51, Colton-Pierrepont 44

Norwood-Norfolk 59, St. Lawrence Central 58

OFA 89, Madrid-Waddington 55

Heuvelton 78, Lisbon 67

Men’s college basketball

Clarkson 78, SUNY Canton 65

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Cobleskill 69, SUNY Canton 67

Men’s ECAC college hockey

St. Lawrence 5, Colgate 4

Boys’ high school hockey

Canton 6, Potsdam 1

Norwood-Norfolk 7, St. Lawrence Central 2

Girls’ high school hockey

Potsdam 10, Canton 4

Salmon River 5, Plattsburgh 4

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, South Jefferson 0

South Lewis 3, Carthage 0

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 21, SUNY Canton 1

