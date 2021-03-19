Highlights & scores: hardwood & hockey action

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trip to the men’s ECAC championship game was on the line for the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence Thursday.
St. Lawrence hosted Colgate at Appleton Arena for the semifinal matchup.
First period: St. Lawrence strikes when Tucker McIntosh takes the feed and scores. Saints on top 1-0.
Second period: Saints down 2-1 when Cameron Buhl scores on the power play, tying the game at 2.
Third period: Saints down 3-2 when Dylan Woolf scores off the faceoff, tying the game at 3.
A little over a minute later, the Saints take the lead when McIntosh scores his second goal of the game. Saints on top 4-3.
This game goes to overtime tied at 4, where Buhl scores his second goal of the game to give St. Lawrence a 5-4 win and a trip to the ECAC title game on Saturday against Quinnipiac.
“When you’re going into overtime it’s go until you win,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “You don’t know how long it’s going to go so that was the one thing we had in the back of our mind that, you know, you don’t want to get too extended and hopefully you get one early. Obviously, Cam Buhl makes a real skilled play and poised play to hold on to it and then jam it.”
Girls’ hoops: South Jeff vs. Copenhagen
South Jefferson hosted Copenhagen in girls’ high school basketball.
Second quarter: Emma Schafer hits down low. Copenhagen up 30-17.
Allison best hits the floater in the lane. Lady Golden Knights on top by 15.
Third quarter: it’s Best going strong to the tin for the kiss off glass. It’s now 34-21 Copenhagen.
Jackie Piddock knifes her way through the defense for the hoop as South Jeff beats Copenhagen 63-60.
Patriots vs. Spartans in boys’ hoops
The Sackets Harbor Patriots hosted South Jeff in boys’ high school hoops
Off the opening tip, Nolan Baker hits the lay-in. Patriots on top 2.
Back the other way, Curtis Staie spots up and hits the trifecta, tying the game.
Baker answers at the other end with the mid-range jumper. Patriots up 2.
Evan Widrick nails the 3 ball, putting the Spartans up 3.
Baker goes up strong inside as the Patriots beat the Spartans 47-45.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 63, Copenhagen 60
Thousand Islands 56, Sackets Harbor 20
Indian River 60, Carthage 23
St. Regis Falls 62, Salmon River 33
LaFargeville 58, Harrisville 19
Saranac Lake 44, Brushton-Moira 43
Malone 56, Massena 41
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 47, South Jefferson 45
Thousand Islands 66, Carthage 57
Copenhagen 77, Immaculate Heart 40
Harrisville 63, LaFargeville 23
Hermon-DeKalb 85, Hammond 32
Edwards-Knox 51, Colton-Pierrepont 44
Norwood-Norfolk 59, St. Lawrence Central 58
OFA 89, Madrid-Waddington 55
Heuvelton 78, Lisbon 67
Men’s college basketball
Clarkson 78, SUNY Canton 65
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Cobleskill 69, SUNY Canton 67
Men’s ECAC college hockey
St. Lawrence 5, Colgate 4
Boys’ high school hockey
Canton 6, Potsdam 1
Norwood-Norfolk 7, St. Lawrence Central 2
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 10, Canton 4
Salmon River 5, Plattsburgh 4
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, South Jefferson 0
South Lewis 3, Carthage 0
Women’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 21, SUNY Canton 1
