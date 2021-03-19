Howard Michael “Mike” Saidel, 74, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Howard Michael “Mike” Saidel, age 74, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 17, 2021.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. His burial service will follow in the Anshe Zophen Cemetery in Ogdensburg at 3:00 p.m. with his brother, Dr. Robert Saidel, officiating.
Mike was born on August 20, 1946 in Gouverneur to the late Bennie and Hannah (Needle) Saidel. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1964 and earned in Bachelor degree in Engineering from Clarkson University after serving in the United States Navy.
He married Brenda L. Smith on December 31, 1974 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church with the groom’s uncle, Max Levison, officiating. Brenda passed away on December 31, 2020.
Mike had been the owner and operator of several businesses including Penguin Lanes in Gouverneur, Market Lanes, Saidel’s Gas and Grocery, and Mike’s Trophies, all in Potsdam, and Awards North in North Carolina. He had also worked as a supervisor for Betco in North Carolina and most recently as a driver for Kinney Drugs in Gouverneur.
Mike loved sports. He watched Syracuse football and basketball, was a Clarkson Golden Knights season-ticket holder, and enjoyed bowling with Brenda in younger days. But above all, he was a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved taking vacations with his family and was always putting them first. When he wasn’t spending time with family, he enjoyed working on his lawn and home improvement projects.
His survivors include four children, Marta Whiteford and her husband, Frank Lee, Melissa Fone and her husband, Randy, Douglas Whiteford, Jr., Anthony Saidel and his wife, Jeanne, brothers, Louis and Cheryl Saidel, Dr. Robert and Rita Saidel, sisters, Karen Keenan, Deborah Saidel, Melissa and Wayne Jones, and Dr. Grace and Leo Wlasowicz. Mike is also survived by his wife’s family, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren with one on-the-way, and many nieces and nephews.
Mike is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Brenda, daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Whiteford, brother-in-law, John Keenan, a grandson, Nicholas Whiteford, and a nephew, Ryan Saidel.
Donations in memory of Mike may be made to Ryan’s Wish Foundation, PO Box 326, Gouverneur NY 13642.
