Hundreds of firefighters turn out for Morse funeral

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters from across New York state were in Clayton Friday morning to attend the funeral of Peyton Morse.
As his body was brought to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, hundreds of firefighters marched three quarters of a mile from Cerow Park down James Street, accompanying him.
You could see firefighters from Lackawana, near Buffalo, Glens Falls in the capitol region, Auburn in central New York, and many other places.
“It’s a brotherhood and we all wanted to come and pay our respects to someone who paid the ultimate price,” said Mike Bates from the Gates fire department.
Shoulder to shoulder, columns of firefighters marched through the village as onlookers watched them pass - a demonstration not only for Peyton, but the family he leaves behind.
“I would hope that they know that they are part of our family and they always will be and this brother and sisterhood will be here to support them in whatever they need.,” said Mark Fritz, chief of the Auburn fire department.
As they approached St. Mary’s, bells tolled, and the procession slowed as firefighters lined up before the church and saluted, as Peyton Morse’s casket was lowered from a Watertown fire truck, and casket bearers carried his body into the church.
Also traveling to Clayton Friday, Morse’s cadet class, the firefighters he was training with in Montour Falls.
Morse died after suffering a medical emergency while training at the state Fire Academy.
38 cadets from across the state attended Friday’s service, including Matthew Cangelosi, a recruit with the Oneonta fire department, who said of Morse “He had such an amazing personality and a kind-hearted soul. I don’t think I can think of anyone else who could have matched him.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.