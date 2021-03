SURPRISE, A.Z. (WWNY) - Kay Pridell, 83, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home in Surprise, Arizona under the care of Hospice. Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be held in the Spring at Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.