Live: Peyton Morse funeral service

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Click on the video above to watch the funeral service of Peyton Morse.
Hundreds of firefighters escorted the casket of fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse from Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park to St. Mary’s Church, where funeral services are being held.
The procession of led by the Emerald Society Pipes and Drums from the New York City Fire Department.
“Our hearts are heavy, the mind confused, hearts are broken,” the Rev. Arthur LaBaff said during the service.
The 21-year-old firefighter died last Friday, nine days after he suffered a medical emergency during training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.
He was a member of the Watertown Fire Department and volunteered for the LaFargeville Fire Department. He also volunteered with the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department while he was attending nearby Siena College.
