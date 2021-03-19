Man accused of violating 2 separate orders of protection

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 19-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of violating separate orders of protection for two victims.
State police say Caleb Whitton allegedly violated an order of protection by repeatedly contacting that victim through social media and sending them a pornographic image.
Troopers say when they went to arrest Whitton, they found him at the home of another person for whom there was an order or protection.
He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and once of count of third-degree obscenity.
Whitton was arraigned by Fowler town court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $50 bail or $100 bond.
He will appear in Fowler town court at a later date.
