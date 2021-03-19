20 new COVID cases reported Friday; one new death

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The slow decline of COVID-19 in northern New York continued Friday, with a total of 20 new cases reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
And in a sign of the virus waning in northern New York, none of the three counties plan to report sickness numbers this weekend.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported one new death, with the total number of deaths in the county moving from 92 to 93. Four new cases were reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 110.
The number of people hospitalized dropped by one, from six to five.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,511 cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported seven new cases, but no new hospitalizations - the number of people hospitalized is still four.
113 people are still in mandatory isolation, and five more people have recovered. The number of deaths remains at 82.
Since the pandemic began, Jefferson County has had 5,831 cases of the virus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported nine new cases but no new deaths, with the total deaths remaining at 29.
The number of people hospitalized decreased from three to two.
68 people are in isolation; 211 are quarantined.
Since the pandemic began, Lewis County has seen 1894 cases of COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.