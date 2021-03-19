State extends tax filing deadline to May 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The federal government did it, and now New York state has too.
State Budget Director Robert Mujica Jr. announced Friday that the deadline for filing New York income taxes has been extended to May 17 “to align with the federal decision to do the same.”
“This 30-day extension provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file,” Mujica said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the Internal Revenue Service announced it was moving the deadline from April 15 to May 17, as a way to help taxpayers coping with the pandemic and the economic upheaval it has caused.
Mujica said moving the tax deadline from April to May will delay approximately $6 billion in revenue “and the State will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow.”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.