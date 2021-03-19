Sunny, windy & chilly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be sunny to end the week.
But it’s not going to be warm. Highs will only reach the mid-30s. It will be windy, so it’s going to feel much colder.
Gusts could be as high as 25 miles per hour.
It’s going to be chilly overnight, too. Lows will be in the teens.
Spring starts at 5:37 a.m. Saturday. It will be another sunny day and it will warm up to the mid-40s.
Sunday will also be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be in the upper 50s on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
It will be sunny on Monday and mostly sunny on Tuesday.
It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with a small chance of rain on Thursday.
