SUNY Potsdam tops 50,000 vaccinations

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another sign of progress - more than 50,000 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been administered at the SUNY Potsdam vaccination site.
SUNY Chancellor James Malatras noted the number of doses and praised SUNY Potsdam Friday.
“SUNY Potsdam has been a leader in serving its community as a vaccination site,” he said in a statement.
“And now as New York State has opened up eligibility for more New Yorkers to receive their doses, we know that SUNY Potsdam will continue to rise to the occasion.
“I congratulate SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg and her team for reaching this milestone, and I thank them for all of their hard work in helping our state win the battle against COVID-19.”
The state opened the vaccination site in mid-January. It’s set up in SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall, in what would ordinarily be an ice arena.
